

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is urging residents to create a home emergency escape plan and meeting spot, following a fire on the 500 block of Balmoral Street Thursday night.

WFPS went to a two-storey home around 9:55 p.m. due to a report of a fire.

Fire crews battled the flames from inside the structure, and had the fire out just before 10:25 p.m.

Initially, crews heard that there was someone stuck inside the building, but following a search it was determined that all seven residents got out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt, and the city’s emergency social services team went to the scene to provide resources.

The cause is under investigation and there are currently no damage estimates