WINNIPEG -- Several people are facing charges after seven separate stabbings over the weekend, according to police.

The first incident happened on Friday, June 12, at 3:35 p.m.

Police were called to the 300 block of Hargrave Street, and when officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe a man who was seeking retaliation for a broken window came upon a group of unsuspecting people, threatened them and stabbed one person.

Nicholas Leal Matos, 19, has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, four counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and mischief under $5,000/obstructing enjoyment.

On Saturday, police responded to a second stabbing around 12:24 a.m. at a home in Richmond West.

When police arrived, a 17-year-old was found with severe injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police say it's believed the incident happened after the 17-year-old tried to rob a 14-year-old boy. The 14-year-old retaliated with a knife and stabbed him several times.

The 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. The 17-year-old is facing two counts of robbery.

At 1:51 a.m. Sunday, officers attended a bar in the 1600 block of Main Street for reports of another stabbing. A 32-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police believe he was stabbed while walking to the bar. The investigation is ongoing.

Then at 2:02 a.m., police responded to a bar in the 1100 block of Arlington Street for reports that a man had been shot. Shortly after the incident, police said a 44-year-old man went to a nearby hospital suffering from a stab wound.

Police said a firearm was discharged during a dispute in the bar, but the shot didn't hit anyone. Police continue to investigate.

Later that day, at 1:29 p.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 700 block of Main Street for another report of a stabbing.

Officers found an injured 53-year-old man, who was then taken to hospital in stable condition. Police think he was stabbed during a robbery.

A 48-year-old woman has been charged with one count of robbery.

Around an hour later, at 2:55 p.m., police responded to a different hotel in the 700 block of Main Street due to another stabbing.

A 46-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital in unstable condition. Police believe the stabbing happened over potentially stolen drugs.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon. A 27-year-old woman is also facing the same charges.

The next incident occurred at 9:17 p.m., as police were called to the 100 block of St. George Road.

Shortly after, a 34-year-old man went to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police believe he was stabbed when he and a group of people attempted a home invasion over drugs.

The 34-year-old man is facing charges including assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and break and enter and commit robbery at a dwelling house.

A 33-year-old man has also been charged with break and enter and commit robbery at a dwelling house and three counts of theft under $5,000.

The resident of the home, a 43-year-old man, has also been charged with two counts of possessing a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking (one count is connected to meth, the other to cocaine), possessing proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of selling cannabis.

On Monday morning, around 1:35 a.m., police responded to the Selkirk Avenue and Charles Street area for reports of another stabbing.

Police found a 40-year-old man suffering from severe injuries. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition. Police believe the man was stabbed after being swarmed by a group of people. The investigation is ongoing.

The last incident happened at 5:02 a.m. when officers went to a home in the 500 block of Ellice Avenue.

A 47-year-old woman was found suffering from a stab wound and was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police think this stabbing happened after a dispute with another woman.

Police have a woman in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Const. Jay Murray said it is not believed that any of these incidents are connected.

The charges against each person have not been proven in court.