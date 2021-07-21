WINNIPEG -- Some Winnipeg businesses started the day off Wednesday finding graffiti had been sprayed on their buildings.

A group of businesses along Pembina Highway were tagged with spray-painted symbols Wednesday, among the symbols were swastikas.

One of the businesses hit was Stone Angel Brewery and one of the owners said it is concerning to see that symbol.

"We're known as an Irish brewery, so there is no obvious connection between the swastika and neo-Nazism and hatred of the Irish. I think more powerful was the fact it was on our Middle Eastern neighbours and our Asian neighbours," said Paul Clerkin.

Despite the seriousness of what the symbol can mean, Clerkin thinks this was some kids knowing it could wind people up.

"It doesn't make it any better, shouldn't be doing it," he said. "It is not a nice thing to do. The neighbour's windows were covered in it."

Winnipeg police told CTV News that it is aware of the situation and is investigating.