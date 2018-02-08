At least six of the town of Altona’s firefighters have quit over safety concerns within the volunteer fire department.

On Wednesday, Dan Gagne, CAO of the town of Altona, confirmed the administration had received six resignations in the last week.

“Last count, we had 19 members left,” Gagne said. “It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing but there’s enough dedicated firefighters and will to serve the community that we’re just going to keep operating as usual.”

Curt Toews, a nearly 20-year member who was also a lieutenant with the Altona Fire Department, was one of the firefighters to step down.

“I truly believe that our leadership didn’t have our best interest and our safety in mind,” Toews said on the phone.

In a statement sent to CTV News, the firefighters said their concerns had been repeatedly brought up with no change.

“Bringing up concerns has been met with disciplinary action, played off as jokes or completely avoided. It was decided that we could no longer be part of an organization that is not willing to listen to concerns of the members,” the statement said. “If these changes to the staffing of the fire department can bring strength by bringing issues to light, then we have achieved what we have set to do.”

When CTV News spoke with Greg Zimmerman, Altona’s fire chief, he said the fire department is going in a different direction because it is considering getting a ladder truck and undertaking some new training.

“It’s unfortunate they didn’t want to go in the direction of the fire department but the fire department is alive and well. It’s business as usual,” Zimmerman said.

Gagne said the town does not intend to look into why the members of the fire department suddenly left. Gagne said he attended a meeting with the fire department Monday night and is confident the service is committed to serving the community.

“There’s been no new information that’s come to light,” Gagne said. “So for us we’ve accepted the resignations and now the challenge is to re-bolster the numbers and address the concerns as they come up.”

“We have a very awesome, well-qualified, dedicated team of volunteer firefighters and I think they’re even more determined to provide the same standard of service to their communities.”