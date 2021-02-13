WINNIPEG -- A fire in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood spread to two homes and forced the evacuation of some residents.

WFPS said they responded to a fire in a house under construction at 9:47 p.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Milton Avenue.

When they arrived, firefighters found the structure completely engulfed in flames and had extended to two others. One of those homes was also under construction. Residents of the other were forced to self-evacuate.

WFPS said the fire was brought under control at 10:45 p.m. after a defensive attack. No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates were unavailable, but WFPS said both homes under construction were considered complete losses. The occupied home did suffer some moderate smoke and fire damage.

MCDERMOT FIRE

On Saturday morning, crews responded to another fire on McDermot at 7:42 a.m.

When they arrived, fire crews found smoke coming from a two-story multi-family home.

Residents were able to get out before firefighters arrived, and one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

No damage estimates were available and both fires are under investigation.

The WFPS is advising drivers in the affected areas to use caution as water used on the fires has now frozen.