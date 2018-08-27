

CTV Winnipeg





Nearly 30 houses have been evacuated on Monday morning due to a gas leak in the 1200 block of Troy Avenue.

According to Manitoba Hydro, the leak began just after 9 a.m. after a contractor hit a gas line.

Six houses have been evacuated on Troy Avenue and 22 houses on Mountain Avenue.

This comes less than a week after Hydro dealt with three separate gas leaks last Wednesday.