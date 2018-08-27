Featured
Several houses evacuated due to gas leak on Troy Avenue
This comes less than a week after Hydro dealt with three separate gas leaks last Wednesday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 10:48AM CST
Nearly 30 houses have been evacuated on Monday morning due to a gas leak in the 1200 block of Troy Avenue.
According to Manitoba Hydro, the leak began just after 9 a.m. after a contractor hit a gas line.
Six houses have been evacuated on Troy Avenue and 22 houses on Mountain Avenue.
This comes less than a week after Hydro dealt with three separate gas leaks last Wednesday.