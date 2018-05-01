

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba Liberal Party leader Dougald Lamont has some job vacancies to fill ahead of a byelection.

The Liberals suddenly lost some key members of the team this week.

Party president Paul Brault, election readiness committee chair Karen Taraska Alcock, and communications director Ian McCausland all resigned.

“I thank those who stepped down from their positions, and we will continue to make room for everyone who wants to make a real difference in politics in Manitoba,” said Lamont in a release. “I embrace change and have no problems or concerns with it.”

This comes ahead of an upcoming byelection for the St. Boniface seat formerly held by NDP leader Greg Selinger. Lamont was nominated last week to run for the Liberal Party.

A date for the byelection has yet to be set, however under provincial law it must be held by September 3 at the latest.