Winnipeg police have taken several people into custody after a person armed with a weapon inside a home in northwest Winnipeg led to a heavy police presence and forced a nearby school into a "hold and secure."

Police said all the people inside of the home have been safely evacuated and residents living in the area can return to their homes. There were around 12 people in the home.

Earlier on Friday, officers with the Winnipeg Police Service surrounded a home in a Manitoba Housing complex at the corner of Chudley Street and Gilbert Avenue.

The Winnipeg School Division said Shaughnessy Park School was in a "hold and secure."

Const. Rob Carver said officers responded to the home just after 4 a.m. for a wellbeing check and have been in the area ever since.

“We have an individual in a residence we believe is armed,” said Carver. “We’re taking every precaution we can to make sure everyone is safe.”

Carver said around 25 police units were on scene including officers with the tactical support unit.

Heavily-armed officers were seen in the housing complex.

“We want it resolved,” said Carver. “We’ll use all the time we can to resolve this as peacefully as possible.”

Details on what kind of weapon the individual has weren’t immediately provided by police.

Carver said crisis negotiators were also on scene.