Several people taken into custody in Boyd Ave. ‘police operation’: Winnipeg police
Several people were arrested during a police operation. (CTV Winnipeg)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 10:13AM CST
The Winnipeg Police Service carried out a police operation on Boyd Avenue Friday afternoon.
Police are releasing few details Saturday about the incident, but confirm a number of people were taken into custody.
Images captured by CTV News show several people in handcuffs on the side of the road.
At one point a member of the police’s tactical support team is seen pointing a firearm towards a residence.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.