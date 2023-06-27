Severe thunderstorm warnings sweeping across Manitoba, tornado warnings end

Three tornado warnings that were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in Manitoba Tuesday evening are now over.

ECCC issued the warnings just after 7 p.m. in the areas of Mossey River, including Winnipegosis and Fork River, the RM of Dauphin, including Sifton and Valley River and the RM of Lakeshore, including Rorketon and Toutes Aides.

The warnings lasted for about a half hour before ECCC downgraded the storms.

ECCC also had a tornado warning for the Municipality of North Norfolk, which included Austin, Sidney and MacGregor, for about an hour late Tuesday afternoon. However, by 5:45 p.m., ECCC had downgraded it to a severe thunderstorm warning.

The weather service warns the east-moving storm is capable of producing loonie-sized hail and wind gusts over 90 km/h.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches also remain in place across much of southern and central Manitoba.