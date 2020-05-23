Severe thunderstorm watch for southern Manitoba
(File Photo)
WINNIPEG -- Much of southwestern Manitoba could see major thunderstorms on Saturday night.
According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are developing along a cold front stalled over southern Manitoba, prompting them to issue an alert.
As of 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the following areas:
- City of Winnipeg
- Dugald - Beausejour - Grand Beach
- Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou
- Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris
- Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman
- Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands
- Steinbach - St. Adolphe - Emerson - Vita - Richer
A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. A warning means a storm is imminent.
Environment Canada is reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.