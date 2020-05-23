Much of southwestern Manitoba could see major thunderstorms on Saturday night.

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are developing along a cold front stalled over southern Manitoba, prompting them to issue an alert.

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches for the following areas:

Brandon - Neepawa - Carberry - Treherne

Killarney - Pilot Mound - Manitou

Morden - Winkler - Altona - Morris

Portage la Prairie - Headingley - Brunkild - Carman

Selkirk - Gimli - Stonewall - Woodlands

Ste. Rose - McCreary - Alonsa - Gladstone

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Environment Canada is reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes and that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.