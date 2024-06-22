Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings end in southern Manitoba

There was a chance for severe thunderstorms in much of southwestern Manitoba Saturday evening according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC issued a number of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings Saturday afternoon and evening stretching from the Saskatchewan border to the outskirts of Winnipeg, as well as from Delta Beach down to the Canada-U.S. border.

An unstable air mass was moving through the area and the system was moving east and the "severe threat" was expected to diminish later in the evening, ECCC said.

If severe weather rolls in, people are encouraged to go indoors.