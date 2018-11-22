The city wants to make it easier to penalize businesses and homeowners who dump hazardous materials into the sewer system.

Winnipeg's water and waste committee approved changes to a bylaw allowing tickets to be issued for violations, instead of going through the courts.

A report says this is a faster and more cost effective way of cracking down on polluters.

The fines range from $250 to $1,000.

Under provincial law the city could issue higher fines for more serious violations, reaching up to $250,000 for a third offense.

Because cannabis is now legal, the industry has been included in the bylaw changes as well.