

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - The grand chief who represents First Nations in northern Manitoba says it's alarming that RCMP have investigated nine sexual assault allegations at one power station construction site.

Garrison Settee expects the number could be higher, but says many Indigenous people do no report to police because other alleged assaults linked to Manitoba Hydro projects weren't taken seriously.

RCMP said last week that officers have conducted nine sexual assault investigations since 2015 at the Keeyask Generating Station and four resulted in charges.

Three other individuals declined to press charges and in two cases the alleged victims declined to participate in the investigation.

Manitoba Hydro says employees who were charged have had their site access to Keeyask revoked.

A report released last year by the province's Clean Environment Commission -- an arm's-length review agency -- outlined discrimination and sexual abuse at Manitoba Hydro work sites in the 1960s and 1970s.

