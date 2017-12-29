Nearly a quarter of Manitoba business leaders polled say they have recently dealt with sexual harassment in the workplace.

A survey from Probe Research suggests most business leaders in Manitoba haven’t dealt with sexual harassment issues in recent years, but 23 per cent said their companies have dealt with “the odd issue.” Another two per cent said they weren’t sure if sexual harassment issues had come up, while just one out of 205 respondents said it was a chronic problem at their workplace.

The question was a new addition to the annual Manitoba Business Leaders Index. The report says a section on sexual harassment was added in response to it becoming a more prevalent social issue in 2017 in the wake of allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Probe surveyed the 205 Manitoba CEOs, presidents, entrepreneurs and corporate executives from small, mid-sized and large businesses between Nov. 27 and Dec. 15 for the report, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.9 per cent.

Business leaders were also asked about policies for dealing with sexual harassment. Fifty-five per cent said a formal policy was in place, 31 per cent indicated having an informal policy, and 11 per cent had no policy in place.

Small businesses were most likely to be operating without a formal sexual harassment policy, with only 22 per cent of leaders from establishments with fewer than ten employees reporting that a formal policy was in place.

The index asked business leaders about a variety of other questions, including whether or not they expect to make employee cuts in the near future. It suggests one in six respondents expects to have to lay off employees or reduce hours in the next six months.