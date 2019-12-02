WINNIPEG -- Shakespeare in The Ruins has announced it’s 2020 lineup featuring some classics re-imagined and some new to the stage shows.

Top Gun, a Shakespearean musical, will be produced for the theatre’s fundraising event.

The theatre group will also launch three collaborative full-scale productions in 2020. These will be Awaken, The Winter’s Tale and The Tempest.

Awaken, a brand new play by Tracy Penner, explores the 16 missing years from Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale.

The Winter’s Tale, will be presented in French and English, by Shakespeare in The Ruins in partnership with Theatre Cercle Moliere.

The Tempest, Shakespeare’s final piece, will be reimagined through physicality and mask work.

“Centred around the themes of loss and redemption, in pursuit of reconciliation, all three productions will be done in partnership with theatre companies from Winnipeg,” said Rodrigo Beilfuss, a Director for Shakespeare in The Ruins.

Shakespeare in The Ruins will team up with Zone 41, Theatre Cercle Moliere and The Knavish Hedgehogs Productions in 2020.

Informtaion about tickets or show times can be found online at Shakespeare in The Ruins.