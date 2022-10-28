Shania Twain to hit Winnipeg on Queen of Me Tour
Country music star Shania Twain is set to hit Winnipeg in May.
Twain announced the tour dates for her new album, Queen of Me. Winnipeg made the list, with the singer set to rock the Canada Life Centre on May 14, 2023.
Several other Canadian cities are included on the tour, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon in May, and Montreal, Quebec City, Hamilton, London and Toronto in June.
Twain will release the new album in February, with tickets for the tour going on sale Nov. 4.
