Shared Health CEO resigns

Shared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn) Shared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

Former U.S. vice president Mike Pence testified Thursday before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island