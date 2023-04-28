Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO

One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.

The organization announced Friday that Lanette Siragusa will become the new CEO of Shared Health beginning May 1.

“Lanette Siragusa’s a born leader whose vast experience in health-care make her a natural choice to lead our organization,” said Brenna Shearer, chair of Shared Health’s board of directors, in a prepared statement.

“We are delighted to welcome Lanette back to Shared Health as our CEO and believe her presence in our organization will benefit patients and staff throughout the province.”

Siragusa served as co-incident commander of the province’s COVID-19 pandemic response, and was part of multiple news conference with Dr. Brent Roussin.

She was also the first chief nursing officer for Shared Health, beginning the position in 2017.

Most recently, Siragusa served as vice-dean of education and associate director of Ongomiizwin Health Services at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.