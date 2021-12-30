Shared Health preparing to increase hospital capacity as COVID cases climb in Manitoba

As Manitoba continues to get hit hard by COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant, Shared Health is preparing to increase capacity in the hospital system.

Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health, said hospitals and health centres are starting to experience higher patient volumes, which is something that was expected due to the climb in COVID-19 cases.

"At the same time, we are managing increased sick calls and COVID positive health-care workers," said Siragusa.

She said Manitoba has 190 patients in the hospital because of COVID, which is the highest number of patients Shared Health has seen since the third wave. There has also been a 32 per cent increase in COVID patients in hospitals.

Despite the increase in hospital cases, Siragusa said ICU admissions remain stable, with 30 patients as of Thursday morning.

She added there are 96 people in ICU in total who are receiving care for COVID and non-COVID issues.

"Our ICU numbers remain elevated, well above what our normal pre-COVID baseline capacity of 72 spaces was for critical care and we are continuing to plan for an incremental increase to our available capacity."

Adam Topp, the CEO of Shared Health, said throughout the holidays, the organization has been working to increase ICU capacity and medicine beds to deal with an expected surge in patients.

"At the present time, we are operating 113 ICU beds. Active planning continues as part of our incident command structure to identify the best location and resources to support further increments in our ICU bed capacity that may be necessary in the coming weeks," said Topp.

He noted Shared Health will only open more beds in the ICU as they are needed because they are rather intensive on staff resources.

While ICU capacity has been a focus throughout the pandemic, Topp added an increase in medicine beds is needed as there have been more patients requiring care that doesn’t involve the ICU.

"So we're focused on building what we call red capacity across the province. These are inpatient medical beds for COVID patients. It does require some patient transfers as we move the more stable COVID red patients to units around the province," he said, adding seven COVID patients have been moved from Winnipeg to Brandon over the last week.

"This protocol allows us to maintain capacity at the sites, the most acute sites in Winnipeg. To date, we have moved 147 patients out of Winnipeg to other sites in the province, which includes 40 that we have moved in the last week."

As Shared Health continues to plan for more cases and patients, Topp said they are still unsure of what to expect from Omicron.

"We know what the rates were in the third wave. We expect Omicron to be different, we don't know how different at this point in time,” he said.

“So we are seeing across the country a fairly level impact on the ICU, although it is increasing. We're seeing more of an impact in medicine beds and we've certainly seen that in Manitoba. We don’t know what those rates are going to be yet until we have more experience."

Siragusa also touched on some changes that will once again be implemented at personal care homes and hospitals moving forward.

She said social visits will no longer be allowed and only designated caregivers will be able to visit along with other special exceptions.

Siragusa is also calling on Manitobans to not attend urgent care centres or emergency rooms to get a COVID-19 test to help alleviate wait times.