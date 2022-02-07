Sharp rise in calls to Winnipeg bus shelters: WFPS chief
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is seeing a steep rise in the number of 911 calls for help at bus shelters around the city.
In a presentation to a city committee on Friday, WFPS Chief Christian Schmidt, said 17,700 calls for service calls to bus shelter calls were made in 2021.
That is a 49 per cent jump compared to 2020, and up from 902 in 2015.
The majority of the calls made were related to downtown area bus shelters, but there were also a number of calls made for two shelters on Regent Avenue.
“There’s been a movement outside of the downtown core area so we have to in essence ensure that the supports are reaching the population that needs the support,” Schmidt said.
During the presentation Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason said it is concerning to see the increase in incidents in his ward when the majority of funding and engagement for support services are based in the downtown area.
“We need the outreach groups to connect with folks in this location and try and get their needs met. Those conversations around housing supports, if there’s addictions support connections that need to be made, we need to get to and access these folks,” said Schmidt.
A bus shelter on Portage Avenue at Portage Place and one on Regent Avenue at Stapon Road received the most calls for service at 53 each. Another shelter on Regent Avenue at Kildonan Place Mall received 39.
The WFPS said 60 per cent of all calls for service at bus shelters were of an unknown problem, person down. Results from those calls showed an increase in the number of patient transports by WFPS and the number of observational assessments. There was also a sharp rise in responses where no patients were present in 2021 compared to previous years.
To help deal with the issue, Schmidt said he will be meeting with Assistant Fire Chief Scott Wilkinson, Winnipeg CAO Michael Jack and another community partner later this month to discuss ways to bring more supports to unhoused Winnipeggers using the spaces as shelters.
