Hundreds of people gathered to remember and celebrate Emma Machado in Winnipeg Sunday.

The 18-year-old was killed in a bus crash during a field trip with the University of Victoria earlier this month.

The crash happened on a remote logging road on Vancouver Island. The University said it has launched a review around the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Machado, along with an 18-year-old man from the U.S. were killed in the crash. Dozens of others were injured and rushed to hospital.

Machado’s family has raised questions about the schedule of the field trip and why the bus was travelling on a road with lots of potholes in the dark.

Several close family members and friends shared memories about Emma, highlighting her generous and outgoing nature. Many video and photos of Emma were shared with mourners.

People were also invited to write letters to Emma as a way to cope with the loss and to comfort loved ones.

Lois McGill knew Machado from her time as a student at Balmoral Hall and spoke publically at the celebration.

“We were all excited to see where your journey was taking you,” McGill said.

Friends Fiona Dunn and Eva Downey are Machado’s former curling teammates and attended Sunday’s ceremony.

“I'm glad so many people got to meet her and experience her because she’s phenomenal,” said Dunn.

“I can’t believe that it happened. Just horrible. It’s so sad. She was so amazing and had the best smile,” said Downey.

Machado’s cousin Cristina Gaucher said the family is thankful to everyone who attended.

“It's very difficult to have all these people here, knowing she was so young and this is so unfair,” she said.