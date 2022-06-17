'She was a fun-loving person': Memorial held for 53-year-old grandmother found dead in field near Winnipeg
A memorial was held on Thursday for a 53-year-old woman who was found dead in a field north of Winnipeg on June 6.
Lori Ann Mancheese, who was a mother and grandmother from Ebb and Flow First Nation, was discovered near the intersection of Highway 8 and Grassmere Road.
According to her family, Mancheese frequented homeless shelters in Winnipeg prior to her death.
On Thursday, friends and family held a vigil in the field where she was found. They said they’ve only been provided with a few details on Mancheese’s death and want to know how she ended up in the field.
“She was a fun-loving person, always cracking a joke,” said Norma, Mancheese’s sister, at the memorial.
“Always helping, making bannock, sweeping, cleaning, laundry.”
Norma said she wants to know how her sister ended up in this location, noting her sister had mobility issues and rheumatoid arthritis.
“The last time I heard from her was May 19,” Norma said.
“That’s when she got out of the St. Boniface Hospital. Then I never heard from after, and I waited, waited. Everybody was asking me, ‘did Lori Ann call?’ Because everyone knew she was homeless.”
Norma said she wanted to see her sister’s body, but was told it was already sealed.
She added the RCMP still doesn’t have many answers about her sister’s death, but did say Mancheese didn’t die of a heart attack.
Norma said the family is considering hiring a lawyer.
“This is very disturbing. My sister could never have walked that far,” she said.
Norma said the community in Ebb and Flow is shocked by Mancheese’s death.
“We’re a very close-knit community,” she said.
On Monday, RCMP said they’re waiting for autopsy results and are investigating the circumstances of Mancheese’s death.
- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.
