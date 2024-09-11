'She was very honourable': Cathy Merrick lies in state at Manitoba legislature

The sound of sombre song serenaded the halls of the Manitoba legislature Wednesday as Cathy Merrick's casket was brought in for a closed-door ceremony.

Merrick died last Friday and was to lie in state Wednesday afternoon to allow the public to pay their respects.

Winnipeg police and RCMP officers carried the casket into the legislature followed by a procession that featured family, friends, community leaders and local officials.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said it has been overwhelming to see the support from everyone throughout Manitoba.

"It is quite an honour for our people to have our own citizen lie in state in a very respectful establishment," he said. "I know that it helps and it validates her as a leader, validates her work and also her character."

Family and friends escort the casket of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick for a ceremony and lying in state at the Legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

While many will remember Merrick as the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs' Grand Chief, Settee hopes she will also be remembered for the love and compassion she showed everyone.

"It doesn't matter what status you have in life, you matter to her. And one of the things that I keep hearing is that she made you feel special whenever you were around her, and she made you feel like you were equal to her, regardless if you were living on the street or in a high-profile position."

A closed-door ceremony was held inside the legislature Wednesday morning, before the public was allowed in. A vigil was also held Tuesday evening outside the Winnipeg courthouse, along with a sunrise ceremony at the Oodena Circle at The Forks.

Family and friends escort the casket of Grand Chief Cathy Merrick for a ceremony and lying in state at the Legislature in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

"She would always hug, she would always make sure she embraced people and made sure she did the handshake…She was very honourable that way to make sure that people felt respected by her," said Pimicikamak Cree Nation Chief David Monias.

Merrick – who was first elected grand chief in 2022, becoming the first woman to head the AMC – collapsed while talking to reporters outside the courthouse last Friday and was rushed to hospital.

Louise Menow broke out in song after seeing Merrick inside the legislature Wednesday.

She said she was there during Merrick's final moments at the courthouse and the song was meant to honour her.

"In my culture, it's a sign of respect, it's a sign of honour. It's what we do to honour our people who have passed on," said Menow.

Manitobans line up outside the Manitoba legislature to pay their respects to Cathy Merrick on Sept. 11, 2024. (Michelle Gerwing/CTV News Winnipeg)

Menow said she got to know Merrick over time following the death of William Ahmo, one of Menow's best friends.

"She became family. After a while, I saw her at gatherings, walks protests, everything…So after a while, I started saying, 'My friend' and she said, 'Don't call me that, I'm your family now.' She was more than just a friend, she was considered family to me."

Merrick was speaking outside the courthouse about the acquittal of a Manitoba corrections officer in the death of Ahmo, who was an inmate at Headingley Correction Centre, when she collapsed.

A wake is happening at the RBC Convention Centre for Merrick Wednesday evening, and additional services will be held in Pimicikamak Cree Nation on Friday and Saturday.

