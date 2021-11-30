Shelly Glover questioned in court over PC leadership result challenge

WINNIPEG -

Shelly Glover told court she believes a spreadsheet given to her campaign hours before the Manitoba PC leadership results were announced contained the true number of votes.

Premier Heather Stefanson defeated Glover by 363 votes. Glover is legally challenging the results, claiming the vote total increased in Stefanson’s favour before the results being announced.

The claim has not been proven in court.

In an affidavit, Glover said the party gave her campaign team a spreadsheet just after midnight on the day of the vote, which had 16,045 total votes.

When the results were announced later, the ballots totalled 16,546.

Glover was on the stand Tuesday morning as part of the cross-examination portion of the case.

A PC party lawyer suggested to Glover the spreadsheet was inaccurate and wrong and was not the official list.

”No, I believe it’s correct,” replied Glover.

Glover also testified the only errors in the list had to do with addresses and emails, not names.

PC Party President Tom Wiebe testified Monday the intention of the spreadsheet was not to show the final list, but was offered up to show who voted and who did not.

The cross-examinations are set to wrap up Tuesday.

A hearing on the merits of the case is set for December 10.