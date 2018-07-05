

CTV Winnipeg





Dogs at the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) are looking for a spot for a weekend-long staycation.

The WHS’ Weekend Staycation Program gives medium and large breed dogs who are showing signs of discomfort in the shelter a chance to take a break and relax. The program, which is run through the foster department, also gives dog lovers a way to give back.

“Winnipeg is a beautiful city for sightseeing and a great place to have a staycation. We want dogs from our shelter to share in that experience with you by having a staycation of their own,” said Kyle Jahns, the WHS communications coordinator.

“By providing a dog with a home for the weekend, you’re helping them relax and reduce stress.”

In order to be eligible for the program applicants must register online. Participants will then be matched with a dog, and supplied with all the food and equipment necessary for the visit.

“Inviting a larger breed dog into your home for multiple weeks can be an intimidating experience for a first-time foster. The Weekend Staycation Program gives people an opportunity to develop their skills and confidence caring for these canines for a shorter amount of time,” said Jahns.

Any questions about the program can be asked to anjar@winnipeghumanesociety.ca or 204-988-8815.