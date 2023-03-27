Shirley Richardson, Winnipeg philanthropist, has died at 98

One of Winnipeg’s best-known philanthropists is being remembered for her generosity to Assiniboine Park.

Shirley Richardson passed away on March 11, 2023, at the age of 98, according to an obituary posted on Dignity Memorial.

The Assiniboine Park Conservancy posted a remembrance online, calling her “an exceptional and dedicated community builder,” and noting the park was a meaningful place for her family.

“Mrs. Richardson and her adult children generously helped launch the ParkShare Endowment Fund in 2016, which subsidizes admission, programming, and transportation costs for children, youth, and senior groups. Because of that generosity, more community members from all walks of life have had the opportunity to access and experience the Park,” the conservancy posted on social media.

The conservancy said Richardson also had a special affinity for butterflies, with the conservancy opening a butterfly garden with her name in 2011.

“We enjoyed her visits to the butterfly garden, and loved watching her reaction as others interacted with the butterflies. She always commented on how fascinating and enchanting these creatures are – something she wanted to share with others,” the post said.

The Shirley Richardson Butterfly Garden is now located inside The Leaf.

Richardson received the Order of Manitoba in 2022, and was also the recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012.