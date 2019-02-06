Winnipeg police have identified two men killed in a shooting at a restaurant early Wednesday in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Johnny G’s on Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. where two men were located at the restaurant suffering from serious gunshot wounds.

Anthony Brian Cromastey, 30, and Rodney Albert Kirton, 25, were taken to hospital in serious condition. Both men died from their injuries.

Investigators have determined the men were killed as a result of shooting each other.

Officers said Kirton was still alive directly after the shooting when he was allegedly assaulted by a third man.

Braedon Lee Gordon, 18, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

“This is a gang-related incident,” said Const. Rob Carver. “My understanding is they’re all part of the same gang.”

Officers wouldn’t comment on which gang was involved.

Police said two handguns were recovered.

A restaurant employee suffered a non-life threatening injury during the incident.

Police said she was hit by a bullet which had ricocheted.

The incident marks the fourth and fifth homicides in Winnipeg in 2019.

Four out of the five homicides have involved a gun.