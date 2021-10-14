Shooting in city's North End sends man to hospital

WINNIPEG -

One man was taken to the hospital on Wednesday night following a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service were called to the incident in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue just before 8:15 p.m. Police note the shooting took place outdoors.

Once officers got to the scene, they provided first aid to a man in his 30s who was injured. The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Police previously told CTV News that the shooting did not appear to be random.

The major crimes unit is investigating, and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

- With files from CTV’s Renee Rodgers.