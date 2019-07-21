

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting in East Kildonan that sent one man to hospital Saturday night.

Police say officers were in the area of Levis Street and Riverton Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when they heard gun shots.

Shortly after, they found an injured man in a vehicle near Gordon Avenue and Brazier Street.

The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219.