The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a shooting near its downtown headquarters building.

Police have blocked off an area in a back lane half a block away from the station between Garry and Smith Streets.

There is also yellow tape blocking off a small parking lot in front of the police station half a block away.

Moe Sabourin, president of the Winnipeg Police Association, tells CTV News a cadet was leaving the station early this morning and heard gun shots.

The police forensics unit is in the lane investigating.

The police service says it will provide an update at 11 a.m.

The area taped off by police along Graham Avenue in front of the headquarters building. (Jeff Keele/CTV News)

This is a developing story. More details to come...