WINNIPEG -- A shooting on Thursday in Winnipeg’s Westdale neighbourhood lead to police finding a rifle, machete, bear spray and meth in a stolen car.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the 100 block of Windmill Way around 4:05 a.m. following a report that several people, armed with guns, shot at a residential unit and then drove away from the scene.

When officers got to the scene, they found damage to the home that was consistent with gunfire. Police noted there were three people inside at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Shortly after, officers found a stolen car in the 200 block of Barker Boulevard and took two women into custody.

Police searched the car and seized a .22 calibre rifle, a large machete, a can of bear spray, and 2.85 ounces of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1,700.

The major crimes unit investigated and charged two Winnipeg women, Jennifer Ashley Clarke, 32, and Amy Dale Monkman, 22. Both women are facing numerous charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm, and three counts of possession of a weapon. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Both women are in custody. Police said they do not know whether the suspects know the people who live at the house where the shooting occurred.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information or who saw suspicious activity in the area to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.