Shooting on Manitoba First Nation leaves man dead

A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a Manitoba First Nation on Monday.

RCMP officers were called to the shooting in Pinaymootang First Nation around 11:50 p.m. on Monday. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside of a home.

Officers provided first aid, including CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.