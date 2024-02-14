WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Shooting on Manitoba First Nation leaves man dead

    An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo. An RCMP badge is seen in this undated file photo.
    A 23-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a Manitoba First Nation on Monday.

    RCMP officers were called to the shooting in Pinaymootang First Nation around 11:50 p.m. on Monday. When officers got to the scene, they found an unresponsive man outside of a home.

    Officers provided first aid, including CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The RCMP continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-659-2682 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

