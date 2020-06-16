WINNIPEG -- Gypsumville RCMP is investigating after multiple shots were fired on the Pinaymootang First Nation.

Officers were called to the First Nation on June 13, at around 7:15 p.m., after reports that shots were fired by multiple people.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man who had a firearm.

RCMP believe the incident involved two rival gangs and shots came from both groups before they got away.

A 37-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was taken to hospital where he was treated and released.

Along with the 24-year-old man found at the scene, RCMP identified five other suspects. Three of those five suspects have been arrested.

Canaan Anderson, a 24-year-old man, and Madison Traverse, a 24-year-old woman, have been charged and are in custody. A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man are also in police custody.

Officers are still looking for an 18-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

RCMP said all six will be charged with:

• Discharging a firearm with intent;

• Careless use of a firearm;

• Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and

• Possessing a firearm, along with other Criminal Code charges.

The charges against them have not been proven in court. RCMP continue to investigate.