WINNIPEG -- The Mood Disorders Society of Manitoba is seeing an increase in the amount of people looking to rent their season affective disorder (SAD) lamps.

Seasonal Affective Disorder is a type of depression related to the changes in season.

These lamps simulate the sunlight that’s missing during the short winter days, and help to treat the disorder.

“It’s a lamp that has vitamin D coming right out of it,” said Aly Raposo, the director of women’s and youth programming for Mood Disorders Association of Manitoba.

“It gives us the serotonin and the dopamine we really yearn for in the winters.”

Raposo has seasonal affective disorder and said her depression and anxiety heightens in the winter when it’s dark. SAD lamps have helped her, and she recommends other people try it.

“If somebody is coming here, one of the best things I would say is give it a go,” said Raposo.

“Weather has the biggest effect on our mood and we don’t even really realize it.”

People from all over Winnipeg, and as far as Kenora, Ont., are calling the non-profit organization to reserve SAD lamps for the winter.

A SAD Lamp can cost upwards of $200 in stores. The Mood Disorder Association of Manitoba rents them to their members for $20 a month and a $40 damage deposit. They also have a rent-to-own program.

“We want to be able to provide these,” said Raposo.

“Being able to make it affordable and accessible to everybody, not just people who’d be able to hand off $200 right off the bat.”

The Millennium Library also has SAD Lamps available to the public free of charge.