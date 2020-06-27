WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra was supposed to perform Saturday at the legislative building for a Manitoba 150 celebration. The pandemic forced the cancellation of that event. But as the saying goes, the show must go on!

The WSO has released a new video paying tribute to our province.It features members of the orchestra playing in different Manitoba landmark locations.

They're accompanied by Manitoba artists singing the song "One Voice," written by Manitoba artist Ruth Moody from the "Wailin Jennys."

You can see the full video for yourself on the WSO's YouTube page or on their official website.