SELKIRK -- A local farmer’s tip led to a citizen search Thursday in the Selkirk, Man., area for clues into the disappearance of Miranda Belle.

The sighting of a lone male walking through the bush on Aug. 30 seemed odd to the farmer who was combining an adjacent field.

The area was just off Boundary Road, a few kilometres outside of Selkirk. He said he’s seen a few hunters and people on quads occasionally but this person stood out.

“Why would someone be back there?” the farmer, who wishes not to be identified, said.

He said the man wasn’t carrying anything and didn’t acknowledge his presence.

Jeannie Duncan, a local private investigator, said the tip was given to her this morning. A search was quickly organized, and despite the adverse weather conditions, about ten people showed up to help search the fields and wooded areas.

The tip follows an appeal by Winnipeg police for people and businesses to search their properties, fields and outbuildings for any potential clues. Const. Rob Carver said in a press conference Wednesday they are not confident in finding Belle alive.

One of the searchers, Darryl Contois, said he’s searching in hopes of giving the family some closure.

“It’s hard not knowing, you’re constantly thinking, you don’t get sleep, you don’t get rest. The person is always on your mind.”

Belle was last seen on Aug. 17.