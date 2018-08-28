

CTV Winnipeg





For those in the market to take up a new activity, registration for the Winnipeg Leisure Guide begins on Tuesday for fall 2018 and winter 2019.

The guide offers activities for a variety of ages, demographics and skill levels, such as skating, swimming and soccer.

For those living in Winnipeg, registration for activities begins on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. For those who live outside the city, registration begins on Sept. 4, 2018 at 8:00 a.m.

Winter skating and swimming sign up is not available for registration until Dec. 11, 2018 for Winnipeg residents and Dec. 18, 2018 for people living outside the city.