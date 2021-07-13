WINNIPEG -- More than a hundred acres of natural wetland near Brandon, Man., will now be protected by the Nature Conservancy of Canada.

Announced on Tuesday, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) is doubling the size of its Douglas Marsh protected area by purchasing an additional 115 new hectares.

The conservation charity said marshes like the Douglas Marsh act as the earth's sponges, regulating water flow through the year. It said the new purchase ensures that the largest wetland system in the Assiniboine Delta can continue to help nourish and protect its neighbours from spring melts and summer droughts.

According to the NCC, Douglas Marsh not only receives water from surrounding lands, but it is also one of the few locations where the waters of the Assiniboine Delta aquifer occurs at the surface, playing a critical role in sustaining and protecting the water quality of the aquifer.

The eco non-profit said in addition to protecting wetlands, Douglas Marsh also has a stretch of upland native prairie, one of the most endangered terrestrial ecosystems on the planet.

The marsh has also been designated an Important Bird Area and is home to Species at Risk Act (SARA)-listed species.

"Protecting nature has important benefits for human health, biodiversity, and the fight against climate change. Douglas Marsh's wetlands and native prairie, which provide habitat for many important species at risk, including the yellow rail, will now be protected for future generations. By working with partners like the Nature Conservancy of Canada, we are creating a cleaner, healthier future for our children and grandchildren," said Terry Duguid, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, in a news release.

The NCC said it will partner with the Central Assiniboine Watershed District to establish a marsh and bird lookout area for visitors.

The marsh purchase was a combination effort between the NCC, Central Assiniboine Watershed District, private donors and funding from the Government of Canada as part of Canada's Nature Fund.

"This significant conservation achievement is a result of the support that NCC receives from our donors. The securement of this magnificent property is an example of what we can do together to make sure that we conserve this habitat for generations to come," Josh Dillabough, NCC's natural area manager for Douglas Marsh, said in a release.