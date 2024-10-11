'Significant need': Main Street Project collecting socks for Winnipeg's homeless community

A Winnipeg non-profit is hoping to keep everyone's feet warm as the temperature drops, one pair of socks at a time.

Main Street Project is launching its annual "Socktober" fundraiser, with the goal of collecting 30,000 pairs of socks to help vulnerable people.

"We go through a lot of socks," Cindy Titus, communications manager with Main Street Project, said. "We hand out socks to all of our participants in all of our programming. So that includes through our emergency shelter, our housing programming, our mobile outreach program, withdrawal management and protective care. So we have hundreds of people coming through all of our services every single day, and many of those folks need a new pair of socks every day."

Titus said many people experiencing homelessness do not have adequate footwear, which becomes an issue when the temperature starts to drop and can lead to health problems.

"I've actually been seeing a lot more people this summer - and I'm not sure why it is - without any footwear at all. So it's pretty concerning," she said. "I think that when they're coming to us and they're asking for a pair of socks, it's a really significant need for them, and we always want to be able to meet that need."

Last year, Main Street Project collected 60,000 pairs of socks.

Information on how to donate can be found on the organization's website.