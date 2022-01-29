Siloam Mission closed because of police investigation

Siloam Mission is temporarily closed because of an ongoing police investigation.

Luke Thiessen, communications manager for Siloam Mission, said an incident happened overnight in the parking lot, but is unaware if any clients, staff or volunteers were involved or impacted.

The entrance to the SiIoam Mission Buhler Centre and its parking lot is surrounded by police tape, with multiple evidence markers placed on the ground

There are also some personal effects, including a shoe, laying on the ground.

Two Winnipeg police cruisers remained on the scene late this morning.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more details.