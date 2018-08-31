

CTV Winnipeg





Siloam Mission said people have answered a call for donations put out Aug. 1, giving $150,000 towards much needed repairs for a kitchen at the shelter’s supportive housing facility.

Most of The Madison was renovated after Siloam Mission purchased it in 2011, but not its kitchen, which was estimated to last longer than it has.

Faced with aging equipment and changes to building codes, the organization called on Manitobans to foot the $150,000 cost, meeting its goal in just 30 days.

“We didn’t know what to expect, except that people would be generous,” said Siloam Mission CEO, Jim Bell in a news release. “But the generosity we saw this month was truly incredible."

The Madison provides housing for people who have transitioned out of homelessness and Indigenous youth who have aged out of CFS care and are at risk of experiencing homelessness.