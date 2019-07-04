

This year in Winnipeg has seen especially dry conditions and the most vulnerable citizens are feeling it.

That’s why Siloam Mission is working with a number of other agencies to ensure those who are homeless or experiencing poverty have what they need.

Luke Thiessen, Siloam Mission’s communication manager, told CTV Morning Live’s Katherine Dow Thursday that vulnerable people sometimes don’t have a cool place to go, don’t have appropriate clothing, or don’t have sunscreen, a hat or sunscreen, which can be even worse for those with medical conditions.

“Pre-existing conditions, if they’re not treated properly and you don’t have the supplies to manage, they can be made worse by the heat,” Thiessen said.

Siloam Mission implements a coordinated response for extreme weather with the City of Winnipeg, Environment Canada, and the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to ensure people have cool places to go during the day and night.

The organization is putting a call out for donations of certain items that go quickly during the hot months.

“For us, cash donations keep the doors open and keeps the air conditioning on,” Thiessen said.

“But we also need deodorant, t-shirts, clean underwear, those summer staples are flying off the shelves right now.”

The organization is also seeking sunscreen and hats.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow