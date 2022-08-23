Silver alert issued for missing 77-year-old man

The Winnipeg Police Service has issued a silver alert to help find a missing 77-year-old man.

Jhongan Jhou was last seen in Winnipeg’s West End on Monday at 8 a.m.

Jhou is five-foot-nine with a medium build, has short grey hair and brown eyes. Police said he walks with a limp and uses a cane.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, green runners and pulling a small purple cart.

Silver alerts are issues when a vulnerable adult person is reported missing, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information on Jhou’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.