Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 70-year-old woman.

Noreen Canard was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.

Police describe Canard as five-foot-two in height, with short brown hair with blonde highlights. She also wears purple prescription glasses.

Canard was last seen wearing a pink winter jacket with grey fur on the hood, as well as green sweatpants and black mukluks. She was last seen driving a silver 2018 Ford Escape with the Manitoba licence plate KYT206.

The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a silver alert as Canard is considered a vulnerable person.

Anyone with information on Canard’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.