Silver alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a missing 70-year-old woman.
Noreen Canard was last seen in Winnipeg’s downtown area on Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.
Police describe Canard as five-foot-two in height, with short brown hair with blonde highlights. She also wears purple prescription glasses.
Canard was last seen wearing a pink winter jacket with grey fur on the hood, as well as green sweatpants and black mukluks. She was last seen driving a silver 2018 Ford Escape with the Manitoba licence plate KYT206.
The Winnipeg Police Service has activated a silver alert as Canard is considered a vulnerable person.
Anyone with information on Canard’s location is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
China and Russia's complicated friendship, explained
Chinese leader Xi Jinping just concluded a three-day visit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a warm affair in which the two men praised each other and spoke of a profound friendship. It's a high point in a complicated, centuries-long relationship.
What made Beethoven sick? DNA from his hair offers clues
Nearly 200 years after Ludwig van Beethoven's death, researchers pulled DNA from strands of his hair, searching for clues about the health problems and hearing loss that plagued him.
Calgary doctor performs spine surgery on conscious patient
Last month, Dr. Michael Yang, a spine surgeon at Foothills Medical Centre, performed a discectomy to remove the damaged part of a herniated disc in the spine, on a patient who was wide awake.
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Doctors and family members are expected to testify on Wednesday in a trial about a 2016 ski crash between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired Utah man suing her and claiming her recklessness left him with lasting injuries and brain damage.
'I'm a Canadian': MP named in foreign interference report speaks out, refutes claims
The Liberal MP who allegedly benefitted from Chinese election interference is speaking out against the report, categorically stating the foreign government did not help him in his nomination campaign.
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Canadians are throwing out millions of food products each year, a practice that is not only harming the environment but also their wallets. Here are some tips to reduce food waste from an eco expert.
Shake Shack to come to Canada in 2024 with first location set for Toronto
Canadians with a hankering for Shake Shack's juicy burgers soon won't have to cross the border to satisfy their cravings. Toronto-based private investment firms Osmington Inc. and Harlo Entertainment Inc. announced plans Wednesday to bring the U.S. fast food giant to Canada.
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
The search for victims continues in Old Montreal Wednesday, nearly a week after a major fire left at least two dead and five missing. Rescuers are slowly but surely combing through the historic building, which contained multiple illegal Airbnb units at the time of the fire.
Regina
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
-
'Not ideal for anyone': Regina Public Schools to move 200 students from Harbour Landing School
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
Saskatoon
-
Here's what we could see in the 2023-24 provincial budget
-
Sask. doctor charged with unprofessional conduct after pleading guilty to harassing ex-girlfriend
-
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 3 with attempted murder in downtown robbery
Three people have been charged in a violent downtown Sudbury robbery that left a 39-year-old man with serious injuries on Tuesday night, police say.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One taken to hospital after North Bay duplex fire
One person has been taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of a fire at a North Bay duplex Wednesday morning, the deputy fire chief says.
-
Ontario's summer forecast has been revealed. What to expect from June to September
The Farmers' Almanac has released its 2023 summer forecast, and, according to the long-range forecaster, Ontario could be in for some 'hot and soggy' summer months.
Edmonton
-
Memorial donuts being sold in support of slain Edmonton police officers
A Crossfield, Alta., bakery is creating something special in memory of Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, who were shot to death last week.
-
Police say body of woman found on path by Prospect Point Park storm pond
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a woman's body along a park pathway in Fort McMurray, Alta.
-
Local first responder using art as therapy creates portraits of fallen EPS officers
A Spruce Grove first responder artist created a series of portraits in memory of the pair of Edmonton Police Service constables killed in the line of duty last week.
Toronto
-
Michael Ford asked to rescind 'disturbing, offensive, and racist' comment about Toronto youth
Ontario Minister for Citizenship and Multiculturalism and MPP Michael Ford was called upon Wednesday to rescind a comment made about Toronto youth that some have called “disturbing, offensive, and racist.”
-
Ontario manufacturers to get tax credit in 2023 budget
The Doug Ford government is proposing a new tax credit to help manufacturers “grow, innovate, become more competitive and create jobs.”
-
Dozens of Shake Shack locations are coming to Canada
Calgary
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Northwest apartment building evacuated due to carbon monoxide concerns
Dozens of people were evacuated from an apartment building in the northwest neighbourhood of Citadel Wednesday morning due to a carbon monoxide scare.
-
Why there were fireworks in Calgary last night
Plenty of Calgarians were surprised to hear the sound of fireworks ringing through the city on Tuesday night.
-
Early morning fire rips through 2 northeast Calgary homes
Two homes in the northeast neighbourhood of Falconridge sustained significant damage in a Wednesday morning fire.
Montreal
-
5 remain missing as rescuers continue search through wreckage of Old Montreal fire
-
'Bricks versus bodies': Father agonizes over pace of recovery efforts in old Montreal fire
As the search for victims of a five-alarm fire in Old Montreal stretched into its fifth day on Tuesday, friends and family members are getting frustrated with the pace of the investigation and lack of answers.
-
Small 3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Quebec's eastern north shore
A small earthquake hit the Gulf of St. Lawrence in Quebec Wednesday morning. Earthquakes Canada reported that a 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit 11 kilometres south-southeast of Maliotenam, on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, about eight hours northeast of Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Icy conditions expected in Ottawa tonight
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for mixed precipitation and icy conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
-
Wellington Street likely not reopening until April or May
It could still be several more weeks before Wellington Street in front of the Parliament buildings reopens to traffic.
Atlantic
-
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking says fishing boat needed stability test
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says in a report released today that a scallop dragger that sank off Nova Scotia should have been tested for stability, given major changes made to the boat.
-
'Violence is a workplace hazard for teachers': Parents, expert concerned about rising violence in N.S. schools
The stabbing at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S., is hitting many parents hard.
-
Student charged with attempted murder in stabbings at Halifax-area high school
A 15-year-old is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, after two staff members were stabbed at a high school in Bedford, N.S., Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police shut down roads near Belwood Lake
Wellington County OPP have closed two roads near Belwood Lake, northeast of Fergus, Ont.
-
'I was so concerned': Officer who fatally shot Beau Baker testifies at inquest
The second day of the inquest into a fatal police shooting saw a number of people who knew 20-year-old Beau Baker leading up to his death testify, including with the police officer who shot him.
-
Plan to demolish affordable units for funeral home expansion draws criticism
One Kitchener city councillor described a decision from Tuesday night’s meeting as one of the hardest he has had to make in his 12 years at city hall.
Vancouver
-
Homicide team deployed to West Vancouver after man stabbed in apartment parkade
An altercation in a West Vancouver parking garage escalated to a deadly stabbing late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Great blue heron colony returns to Vancouver's Stanley Park
The great blue heron colony is settling back in at Stanley Park, preparing to welcome another generation of new chicks.
-
Canadians throw out millions of food products each year. Here's how to reduce that waste
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mother who sexually assaulted 15-year-old boy wins reduced sentence on appeal
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has reduced the prison sentence of a Greater Victoria mother who was found guilty of luring and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.
-
Man who allegedly held knife to person's throat arrested after string of robberies in Victoria
Victoria police say they arrested a man suspected of robbing and injuring several people with a knife in the downtown area last week.
-
Nanaimo high school teacher placed on leave following creep-catcher sting
A Nanaimo high school teacher has been placed on leave as the school district investigates allegations that he tried to meet up with someone he thought was a 14-year-old boy on the dating site Grindr.