Silver Alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman

Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a missing senior.

A Silver Alert was issued for 64-year-old May Ann Ray on Thursday. Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

Ray was last seen in Crescentwood in the early evening of Dec. 1 and was reported missing to police two days later.

She is five-foot-seven with a thin build and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Ray was last seen wearing a lightweight jacket/winter parka and was possibly wearing sweatpants. Police said she walks with a slouched posture.

Anyone with information about her location can call police at 204-986-6250.