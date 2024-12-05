WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Silver Alert issued for missing Winnipeg woman

    Mary Ann Ray, 64, was last seen in Crescentwood on Dec. 1, 2024. (WPS Handout) Mary Ann Ray, 64, was last seen in Crescentwood on Dec. 1, 2024. (WPS Handout)
    Share

    Winnipeg police are concerned about the well-being of a missing senior.

    A Silver Alert was issued for 64-year-old May Ann Ray on Thursday. Silver Alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing.

    Ray was last seen in Crescentwood in the early evening of Dec. 1 and was reported missing to police two days later.

    She is five-foot-seven with a thin build and has grey hair and brown eyes.

    Ray was last seen wearing a lightweight jacket/winter parka and was possibly wearing sweatpants. Police said she walks with a slouched posture.

    Anyone with information about her location can call police at 204-986-6250.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News