WINNIPEG -- In his first visit to Manitoba during the federal campaign, Jagmeet Singh started his day in a riding the NDP are trying to take from the Liberals - Winnipeg North.

The NDP Leader made a housing announcement while touting the party’s candidate Melissa Chung-Mowat.

“The people of Winnipeg North need someone like Melissa who’s going to fight for them. I’m so honoured to have her on the team,” Singh said.

A community activist, Chung-Mowat is attempting to unseat heavyweight campaigner Kevin Lamoureux, the Liberal incumbent who has held the riding for more than a decade.

Chung-Mowat said despite his tenure, Lamoureux has not helped improve the lives of people dealing with poverty and a lack of housing and jobs.

“I live in the North End of Winnipeg. I’ve been working in this community for the last ten years, supporting people and tackling massive barriers,” Chung-Mowat said.

The NDP candidate also said Lamoureux is not visible in the North End.

“It’s not enough to meet people at McDonald’s every weekend for coffee,” said Chung-Mowat, referring to Lamoureaux’s weekly meeting at an area McDonald’s where he holds court with area residents.

Lamoureaux says it’s about accessibility for voters.

“One of the ways they know that if they have a concern, they just want to share an idea, that they know that I’m going to be there on a Saturday,” said Lamoureux.

Lamoureaux said he visits every community in the riding too and he defends his party’s record.

“Over $9 million a month comes into Winnipeg North alone on the Canada Child Benefit program,” he said.

While this is seen as a contest between red and orange, political volunteer Anas Kassem is running for the Conservatives.

According to the Green Party’s website, it does not have a candidate selected yet.