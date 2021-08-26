WINNIPEG -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is reiterating housing commitments today as he makes campaign stops in Winnipeg ridings with significant Indigenous populations.

Singh's first stop is in Winnipeg North, which has been long held by the Liberals but has one of the lowest voting rates in the country.

New Democrat candidate Melissa Chung-Mowat, who is Chinese and Metis, has already spent significant time campaigning for the seat.

Singh is also to meet with Indigenous leaders later today at The Forks, a popular historic and tourist area in the city.

He will be joined by candidate Leah Gazan, a member of the Wood Mountain Lakota Nation in Saskatchewan who is running again in Winnipeg Centre, which she won in the last election.

The Native Women's Association of Canada has said Indigenous women could play a significant role in deciding the vote.

