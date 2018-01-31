Featured
Single-vehicle crash at St. Mary’s and Britannica
Police responded to a single-crash on Jan. 30, 2018. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, January 31, 2018 8:39AM CST
Winnipeg police responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening at St. Mary’s Road and Britannica Road.
According to the police, it’s believed the driver suffered a medical event.
Southbound lanes on St. Mary’s were closed, but re-opened around 5:45 p.m. After that cadets stayed on scene for a few more hours to direct traffic.
The police have not released any further details.