

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police responded to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening at St. Mary’s Road and Britannica Road.

According to the police, it’s believed the driver suffered a medical event.

Southbound lanes on St. Mary’s were closed, but re-opened around 5:45 p.m. After that cadets stayed on scene for a few more hours to direct traffic.

The police have not released any further details.